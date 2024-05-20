From left to right, Kentucky Gov. Andy Bashear, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, the adjutant general for the Kentucky National Guard, and Kentucky State Rep. Walker Thomas stand for the national anthem at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 2024. Bashear, Lamberton, and Thomas were attending the state wreath laying ceremony for Memorial Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8434092 VIRIN: 240524-Z-QL321-1003 Resolution: 6276x4184 Size: 27.96 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.