Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service

Kentucky Gov. Andy Bashear recognizes the work of the Kentucky National Guard's adjutant general and Soldiers and Airmen assigned for their work for the state and national defense at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 2024. Bashear was the keynote speaker for the state wreath laying ceremony at the State Capitol. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)

