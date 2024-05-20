The Kentucky National Guard's joint services color guard holds the national and state flags at a wreath laying ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 2024. The wreath laying ceremony honored service members who have fallen in combat for Memorial Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8434094
|VIRIN:
|240524-Z-QL321-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|34.4 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT