The Kentucky National Guard's joint services color guard holds the national and state flags at a wreath laying ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 2024. The wreath laying ceremony honored service members who have fallen in combat for Memorial Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8434094 VIRIN: 240524-Z-QL321-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 34.4 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.