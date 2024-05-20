Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership

Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, receives a briefing from Staff Sgt. John Hailstead, 8th Security Forces Squadron physical security resource protection, during their visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. The 7th AF leaders received an in-depth brief on Kunsan AB’s digital force technology equipment and plans for its use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

