    Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership [Image 6 of 9]

    Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Daniel Minnocci, left, 8th Security Forces Squadron commander, points out distant features around the perimeter of the base to Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, during 7th AF command team’s visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. During Iverson’s tour of Kunsan AB he visited several squadrons, receiving in-depth briefs on various capabilities of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 02:33
    Photo ID: 8433646
    VIRIN: 240514-F-SW533-1141
    Resolution: 3303x2642
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    general
    Wolf Pack
    7th AF
    8th FW
    Immersion tour
    INDOPACOM

