Lt. Col. Daniel Minnocci, left, 8th Security Forces Squadron commander, points out distant features around the perimeter of the base to Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, during 7th AF command team’s visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. During Iverson’s tour of Kunsan AB he visited several squadrons, receiving in-depth briefs on various capabilities of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership
