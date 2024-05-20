Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership

    Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    From the left, Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Capt. Juliane Breault, 8th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, lead a group up Big Coyote at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. Iverson and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th AF command chief, visited Kunsan for the first time since Iverson took command of 7th AF in January. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 02:33
    VIRIN: 240514-F-SW533-1104
    Location: KR
    This work, Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership

    general
    Wolf Pack
    7th AF
    8th FW
    Immersion tour
    INDOPACOM

