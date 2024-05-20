From the left, Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Capt. Juliane Breault, 8th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, lead a group up Big Coyote at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. Iverson and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th AF command chief, visited Kunsan for the first time since Iverson took command of 7th AF in January. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 02:33 Photo ID: 8433643 VIRIN: 240514-F-SW533-1104 Resolution: 5753x4602 Size: 15.14 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.