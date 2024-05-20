Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership

From the left, Staff Sgt. Aubrey Mathis, 8th Security Forces Squadron operations, briefs the 8th SFS mission to Capt. Adam Cincione, 8th Fighter Wing plans and program director, Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th AF command chief, during their visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. Iverson and Ross engaged with multiple squadrons to better understand the role and capabilities of the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross

