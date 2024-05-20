Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    From the left, Staff Sgt. Aubrey Mathis, 8th Security Forces Squadron operations, briefs the 8th SFS mission to Capt. Adam Cincione, 8th Fighter Wing plans and program director, Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th AF command chief, during their visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. Iverson and Ross engaged with multiple squadrons to better understand the role and capabilities of the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 02:33
    Photo ID: 8433644
    VIRIN: 240514-F-SW533-1109
    Resolution: 6932x4621
    Size: 13.44 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

