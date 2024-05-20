Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership

Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, visited the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024.



During Iverson and Ross’ visit, the leaders recognized some of the Wolf Pack’s top-performing Airmen, and engaged with multiple squadrons to better understand their roles in the wing’s mission.



This was Iverson’s first immersion tour of Kunsan AB since taking command of 7th AF in late January. Iverson met with the 8th FW command team to discuss the Wolf Pack’s role in the numbered air force’s mission.



“The Wolf Pack has always focused on readiness and epitomized the lethality needed to defend our nation and our allies,” said Iverson. “That has never been more true than right now.”





Iverson and Ross also took time to hear the latest updates from Kunsan’s Quality of Life Task Force, as well as tour dorms and facilities.



“Having a clear perspective on where our Airmen live, work, and eat allows us to better advocate on their behalf,” said Ross. “We must first know the potential challenges they face to ensure we are taking the right steps to provide ideal conditions for them to do their jobs and to enjoy their time here.”



Leaders routinely conduct “battlefield circulations” to ensure that there is alignment between higher headquarters objectives and the unit’s mission priorities.



“Our focus will always be on deterrence and defense,” said Ross. “Within that, we have to create pathways for our service members to grow and develop, so they leave this assignment a better version of themselves.”

