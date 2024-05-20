Staff Sgt. Cesar Alvarez, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, takes Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, on a tour of a dorm building at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. This was Iverson’s first immersion tour of Kunsan since taking command of 7th AF in January. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 02:33 Photo ID: 8433642 VIRIN: 240514-F-SW533-1099 Resolution: 6789x5431 Size: 20.01 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.