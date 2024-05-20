Wolf Pack welcomes 7th AF leadership

Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, engages with Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron during a 7th AF command team visit to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. Iverson and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th AF command chief, met with several Airmen throughout the 8th Fighter Wing to understand the capabilities of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

