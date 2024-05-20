Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, PACAF command chief, speak to members of the 8th Fighter Wing during an all-call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2024. Schneider and McCool visited Kunsan to get a first-hand look at the Wolf Pack’s mission capabilities and provide perspective on the direction of PACAF’s operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 01:51
|Photo ID:
|8433578
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-OC897-1852
|Resolution:
|5345x3556
|Size:
|16.36 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook [Image 15 of 15], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook
