Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, is greeted by Col. Christopher Lacek, 8th Mission Support Group commander, during a base visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2024. The base visit gave the PACAF leaders a first-hand look at Kunsan’s operations and furthered their knowledge of its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 01:51
|Photo ID:
|8433560
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-OC897-1528
|Resolution:
|4597x2586
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook [Image 15 of 15], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT