Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, PACAF command chief, visited the 8th Fighter Wing, May 22.



During the visit, the command team engaged with 8th FW leadership and Airmen across the unit, furthering their scope of the Wolf Pack’s daily operations and how it supports its heightened readiness posture.



“The Wolf Pack lives and breathes the ‘Fight Tonight’ mentality,” Schneider said. “What happens at this wing tactically, the pace at which you exercise, and the way you innovate has far-reaching impacts on the rest of the Air Force.”



Receiving mission briefs from various units, Schneider and McCool were given a comprehensive picture of Kunsan’s capabilities and top priorities. They took time to discuss the Wolf Pack’s role in PACAF’s strategic objectives.



“The wing builds on a more than 75-year legacy, and the presence of our airpower on the Peninsula, integrating with ROK forces, advances capabilities and creates unique opportunities for new ideas,” Schneider said. “Everyone must continue to be excellent in tactical employment, sharpen agile readiness, and advance modernization practices.”



During a wing all-call, the leaders recognized some of the Wolf Pack’s outstanding Airmen and commended the performance of all the service members serving a remote short tour.



“We understand the challenges that come with not having the people you love the most close to you,” McCool said. “Thank you for being focused on what our leadership asks of you. I can see the Airmen here understand the strategic importance of their roles, and how you all ensure we can continue to fight for our ideals of democracy.”



McCool also recognized the efforts of Kunsan’s Quality of Life Task Force and emphasized the need for members to take care of their fellow Airmen.



“We ask you to not take the first ‘no’ that you hear, and continue to push issues up where we can advocate on your behalf to improve your quality of life,” McCool said. “Our strength lies in unity and caring about each other. It is within each commander and senior leader’s control to positively affect how Airmen are treated at work and how they feel about their service.”



This trip marked Schneider and McCool’s first visit to Kunsan since taking the PACAF reins in February 2024. The command team leverages base visits to understand the capabilities and needs of the Airmen across PACAF.

by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc