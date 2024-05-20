Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook [Image 13 of 15]

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, speaks to Staff Sgt. Bryson Forrest, 8th Fighter Wing protocol non-commissioned officer in charge, during a base visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2024. The visit allowed the PACAF command team to interact with Airmen from various specialties, gaining a first-hand look at how their duties impact the base every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8433576
    VIRIN: 240522-F-OC897-1751
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook [Image 15 of 15], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF, 8th FW, Wolf Pack, INDOPACOM, Ready, Lethal

