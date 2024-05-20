Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, speaks to Staff Sgt. Bryson Forrest, 8th Fighter Wing protocol non-commissioned officer in charge, during a base visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2024. The visit allowed the PACAF command team to interact with Airmen from various specialties, gaining a first-hand look at how their duties impact the base every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
This work, Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook [Image 15 of 15], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook
