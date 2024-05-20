Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook [Image 14 of 15]

    Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, addresses members of the 8th Fighter Wing about their role in maintaining regional stability during an all-call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2024. This was Schneider and Chief Master Sergeant Kathleen McCool’s first visit to Kunsan since taking on their PACAF leadership roles in February 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8433577
    VIRIN: 240522-F-OC897-1811
    Resolution: 4892x3494
    Size: 14.32 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook [Image 15 of 15], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook

