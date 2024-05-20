Members of the Kunsan Quality of Life Task Force provide updates to Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, PACAF command chief, during a base visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2024. The QoL Task Force was created to address challenges affecting Airmen while providing an outlet to express concerns and issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 01:51 Photo ID: 8433558 VIRIN: 240522-F-OC897-1296 Resolution: 5528x3678 Size: 11.82 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook [Image 15 of 15], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.