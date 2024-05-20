Maj. Tanviben Patel, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight commander, provides updates on quality-of-life initiatives at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2024. By providing Airmen a voice to share concerns, the task force has identified several issues and completed resolutions meant to improve work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook
