Pacific Air Forces command team visits Wolf Pack, gives strategic outlook

Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, while overlooking the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2024. This was Schneider’s first visit to Kunsan since taking command of PACAF in February. Schneider was previously stationed at the Wolf Pack where he served as the commander of the 80th Fighter Squadron in 2003-2004. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

