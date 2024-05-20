31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Hamedi, 31st Munitions Squadron stockpile management technician, competes in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition evaluation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 26, 2024. Airmen from the 31st and 731st Munitions Squadrons created a joint team to compete against other United States Air Forces in Europe teams in the AFCOCOMP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

