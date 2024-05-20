The 31st Fighter Wing Air Force Combat Operations Competition team unloads equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 26, 2024. AFCOCOMP is a week-long, high intensity, Air Force wide competition designed to test the career field’s best teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 10:50 Photo ID: 8429175 VIRIN: 240426-F-NR938-1121 Resolution: 6628x4419 Size: 1.41 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.