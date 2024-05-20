31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Helmers, 31st Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief, competes in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition evaluation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2024. During the training, Airmen were tested on building munitions on a conveyor assembly to strengthen their skills and remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

