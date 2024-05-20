Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Fighter Wing Air Force Combat Operations Competition team unloads equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 26, 2024. Airmen from the 31st and 731st Munitions Squadrons created a joint team to compete against other United States Air Forces in Europe teams in the AFCOCOMP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

