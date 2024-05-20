31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP

The 31st Fighter Wing Air Force Combat Operations Competition team unloads equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 26, 2024. Airmen from the 31st and 731st Munitions Squadrons created a joint team to compete against other United States Air Forces in Europe teams in the AFCOCOMP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024