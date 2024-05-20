31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP

The 31st Fighter Wing Air Force Combat Operations Competition team unloads equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 26, 2024. The team competed against other squadrons across U.S. Air Forces in Europe for the best overall score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT