A U.S. Air Force Airmen watches the Air Force Combat Operations Competition evaluation at Aviano Air Base, April 29, 2024. The team competed against other squadrons across U.S. Air Forces in Europe for the best overall score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 10:50
|Photo ID:
|8429180
|VIRIN:
|240429-F-NR938-1199
|Resolution:
|4965x3310
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT