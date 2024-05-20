The 31st Fighter Wing Air Force Combat Operations Competition team poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2024. During the training, Airmen were tested on building munitions on a conveyor assembly to strengthen their skills and remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 10:50
|Photo ID:
|8429185
|VIRIN:
|240429-F-NR938-1856
|Resolution:
|6535x5008
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT