    31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP [Image 1 of 12]

    31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Chavez, 31st Munitions Squadron stockpile surveillance technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Helmers, 31st Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief, compete in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition evaluation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 26, 2024. AFCOCOMP is a week-long, high intensity, Air Force wide competition designed to test the career field’s best teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8429172
    VIRIN: 240426-F-NR938-1089
    Resolution: 7747x5165
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    31st FW
    731st MUNS
    31st MUNS
    AFCOCOMP

