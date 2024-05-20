U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Chavez, 31st Munitions Squadron stockpile surveillance technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Helmers, 31st Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief, compete in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition evaluation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 26, 2024. AFCOCOMP is a week-long, high intensity, Air Force wide competition designed to test the career field’s best teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 10:50
|Photo ID:
|8429172
|VIRIN:
|240426-F-NR938-1089
|Resolution:
|7747x5165
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing AFCOCOMP [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS
