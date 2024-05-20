100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel during a Bomber Task Mission 24-3 over the Arctic Ocean on May 22, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

