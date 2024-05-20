Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52 [Image 11 of 11]

    100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel during a Bomber Task Mission 24-3 over the Arctic Ocean on May 22, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    This work, 100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USSTRATCOM
    EUCOM
    BTF Europe
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24

