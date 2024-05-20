100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Bell, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, turns on a power cart during preflight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. Regular maintenance ensures the KC-135 Stratotanker remains mission-ready, supporting U.S. Air Forces in Europe's strategic objectives and maintaining the capability to respond swiftly to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB