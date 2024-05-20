U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Bell, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, turns on a power cart during preflight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. Regular maintenance ensures the KC-135 Stratotanker remains mission-ready, supporting U.S. Air Forces in Europe's strategic objectives and maintaining the capability to respond swiftly to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 11:44
|Photo ID:
|8426458
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-PH996-1015
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
