100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabe Padilla, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs aerial refueling on a B-52 Stratofortress from 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during Bomber Task Force 24-3 over the Arctic Ocean on May 22, 2024. BTF missions are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to Allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Location: RAF MI, GB