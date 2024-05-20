U.S. Air Force Capt. Jude Michael Denina, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a preflight check of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. KC-135 pilots provide essential aerial refueling capabilities, extending the operational range and endurance of various combat and support aircraft. This capability is vital for sustaining long-range missions and rapid deployment of air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 11:44
|Photo ID:
|8426461
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-PH996-1101
|Resolution:
|7860x5240
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
