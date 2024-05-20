100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jude Michael Denina, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a preflight check of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. KC-135 pilots provide essential aerial refueling capabilities, extending the operational range and endurance of various combat and support aircraft. This capability is vital for sustaining long-range missions and rapid deployment of air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB