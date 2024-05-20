100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jude Michael Denina, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, taxis a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. The ability of KC-135 pilots to maintain continuous air operations supports U.S. Air Forces in Europe's strategic goals and enhances overall mission success. Their role is pivotal in ensuring air superiority and sustained air presence in critical regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB