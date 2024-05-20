Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jude Michael Denina, left, and Capt. Joseph Knutson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, taxi a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. The ability of KC-135 pilots to maintain continuous air operations supports U.S. Air Forces in Europe's strategic goals and enhances overall mission success. Their role is pivotal in ensuring air superiority and sustained air presence in critical regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

