100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Bell, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, and Capt. Jude Michael Danina, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, perform a preflight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. The KC-135 enhances the operational flexibility of U.S. Air Forces in Europe by enabling sustained air operations over extended distances, crucial for power projection and force presence in the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

