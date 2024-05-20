Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52 [Image 3 of 11]

    100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Bell, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, and Capt. Jude Michael Danina, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, perform a preflight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. The KC-135 enhances the operational flexibility of U.S. Air Forces in Europe by enabling sustained air operations over extended distances, crucial for power projection and force presence in the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USSTRATCOM
    EUCOM
    BTF Europe
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24

