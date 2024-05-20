100th ARW refuels 5th BW B52

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during Bomber Task Mission 24-3 over the Arctic Ocean on May 22, 2024. BTF 24-3 is a part of Large Scale Global Exercise 24, an umbrella term that incorporates dozens of separate exercises and military activities, under multiple combatant commands, that enables the U.S. Joint Force to train with Allies and partners and improve shared understanding, trust, and interoperability on security challenges across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

