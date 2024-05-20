Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a training course for a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16. After graduating from the course these coach candidates will become initial cadre for the 354th Fighter Wing motorcycle safety program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)

