Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class [Image 12 of 12]

    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a training course for a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16. After graduating from the course these coach candidates will become initial cadre for the 354th Fighter Wing motorcycle safety program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8421909
    VIRIN: 240516-F-YT976-6523
    Resolution: 6083x3726
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class
    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT