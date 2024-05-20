U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Dixon, 354th Maintenance Squadron F-16 aerospace ground equipment technician, puts on his gloves during a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson AIr Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. The MSF certified coach course allows graduates to teach riders basic skills such as straight-line riding, stopping, shifting, emergency braking and turning, gradually progressing to swerving. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8421903
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-YT976-7361
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT