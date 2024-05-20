Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Dixon, 354th Maintenance Squadron F-16 aerospace ground equipment technician, turns his motorcycle during a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. A MSF certified coach is trained to guide riders through the basic skills of straight-line riding, stopping, shifting, and turning gradually progressing to swerving and emergency braking. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US