    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class [Image 2 of 12]

    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Dixon, 354th Maintenance Squadron F-16 aerospace ground equipment technician, turns his motorcycle during a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. A MSF certified coach is trained to guide riders through the basic skills of straight-line riding, stopping, shifting, and turning gradually progressing to swerving and emergency braking. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:49
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    This work, Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

