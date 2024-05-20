Five Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing passed the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class and received the nationwide certificate to coach riders in the Basic Riders Course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. A MSF certified coach is trained to guide riders through the basic skills of straight-line riding, stopping, shifting, and turning gradually progressing to swerving and emergency braking. (courtesy photo)
This work, Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
