    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class [Image 10 of 12]

    Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Five Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing passed the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class and received the nationwide certificate to coach riders in the Basic Riders Course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. A MSF certified coach is trained to guide riders through the basic skills of straight-line riding, stopping, shifting, and turning gradually progressing to swerving and emergency braking. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:48
    VIRIN: 240516-F-YT976-8210
    Location: AK, US
