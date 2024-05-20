Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing prepare the outdoor motorcycle range for training during a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. A MSF certified coach is trained to guide riders through the basic skills such as straight-line riding, stopping, shifting, emergency braking, and turning gradually, progressing to swerving.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Location: AK, US