Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing prepare the outdoor motorcycle range for training during a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. A MSF certified coach is trained to guide riders through the basic skills such as straight-line riding, stopping, shifting, emergency braking, and turning gradually, progressing to swerving.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8421901
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-YT976-5264
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
