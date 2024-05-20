Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Belcher, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer, rides his motorcycle during a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson AIr Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. The Air Force has safety requirements outside of state laws that must be met before an Airman can ride a motorcycle. Airmen interested in taking a motorcycle course or those who require the training to ride their motorcycles should contact the safety office. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)

