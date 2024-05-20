Eielson holds MSF Coaches Class

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Belcher, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer (left), directs Tech. Sgt. Skylar Williams, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron commander support staff (CSS) non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), during the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Coaches Class at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. Five Airmen graduated the course and received nationwide certificates to coach riders in the Basic Riders Course designed for beginner riders. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons)

