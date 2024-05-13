Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 14 of 15]

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Special Operations Command South

    Team Honduras puts on their eye protection and grabs their weapons during Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 is a foreign military interaction exercise designed to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, build mutual trust and confidence, and improve the training, readiness, interoperability, and capability of regional Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8414315
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-AZ941-1414
    Resolution: 6279x4127
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT