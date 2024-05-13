Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 7 of 15]

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Special Operations Command South

    Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) judges come together for a photograph after finishing an iteration during Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Each country sends its own judge to FC24 to ensure a fair competition evaluation. Before the commencement of the exercise, all the evaluators were tested under the same conditions and standards as the competitors themselves, and they were required to demonstrate their skills and abilities in all of the events before receiving their certification. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8414308
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-AZ941-1209
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT