Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) judges come together for a photograph after finishing an iteration during Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Each country sends its own judge to FC24 to ensure a fair competition evaluation. Before the commencement of the exercise, all the evaluators were tested under the same conditions and standards as the competitors themselves, and they were required to demonstrate their skills and abilities in all of the events before receiving their certification. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

