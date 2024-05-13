Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) judges change targets between shooting iterations during the Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Through friendly competition, this exercise promotes military-to-military relationships, increases training knowledge, and improves regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

