Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) judges change targets between shooting iterations during the Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Through friendly competition, this exercise promotes military-to-military relationships, increases training knowledge, and improves regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8414304
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-AZ941-1151
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT