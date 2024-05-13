Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

Team Colombia aims their weapons at their targets during Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Colombia has won FC 11 times since the exercise started in 2004. FC24 allows existing partnerships between teams to exchange experiences and gain new knowledge about their counterparts, countries, and cultures. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

