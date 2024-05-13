Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 13 of 15]

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Special Operations Command South

    Team Colombia aims their weapons at their targets during Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Colombia has won FC 11 times since the exercise started in 2004. FC24 allows existing partnerships between teams to exchange experiences and gain new knowledge about their counterparts, countries, and cultures. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8414314
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-AZ941-1371
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II
    Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT