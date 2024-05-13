Team Mexico competitor fires a round at his target during Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. After the competition concluded on May 15, Mexico held second place. FC24 is a foreign military interaction exercise designed to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, build mutual trust and confidence, and improve the training, readiness, interoperability, and capability of regional Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8414309
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-AZ941-1254
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT