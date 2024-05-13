Team Brazil competitor loads his magazine before the start of the Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Through friendly competition, this exercise promotes interoperability, military-to-military relationships, increases training knowledge, and improves regional security. Cooperation and integration among partner nations is crucial in confronting transnational challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 12:45 Photo ID: 8414310 VIRIN: 240516-Z-AZ941-1266 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 3.55 MB Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.