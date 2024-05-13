Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

Team Belize competitor removes his magazine after firing rounds down range during Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Countries participating in FC24 have developed solid working relationships based on mutual respect and conducive to the open exchange of ideas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
