Team Belize competitor removes his magazine after firing rounds down range during Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. Countries participating in FC24 have developed solid working relationships based on mutual respect and conducive to the open exchange of ideas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 12:43 Photo ID: 8414313 VIRIN: 240516-Z-AZ941-1348 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.97 MB Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.