Fuerzas Commando 24 Assaulter Course II

Team Ecuador fires rounds down range during the Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored special operations skills competition conducted annually by Special Operations Command South primarily in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America since 2004. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

