A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Medical Group practices placing an I.V. during the Readiness Rodeo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024. The use of a simulated appendage allows the participants to learn how to properly place an I.V. without the threat of harming a live patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 13:46
|Photo ID:
|8409453
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-JO760-1394
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT